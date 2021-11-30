Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, TSLA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 64.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 7.6%. Moderna is showing a gain of 226.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pinduoduo, trading down 4.4%, and Apple, trading up 1.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.