Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, SIRI

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Sirius XM Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 0.7%. Year to date, Sirius XM Holdings has lost about 3.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 6.2%. Moderna is showing a gain of 266.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pinduoduo, trading down 5.8%, and Electronic Arts, trading up 0.7% on the day.

