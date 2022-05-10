In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Seagen topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.5%. Year to date, Seagen has lost about 22.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 5.6%. Moderna is lower by about 49.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ross Stores, trading down 2.4%, and MercadoLibre, trading up 6.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, SGEN

