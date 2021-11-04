Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, QCOM

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Qualcomm topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 12.6%. Year to date, Qualcomm registers a 2.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 15.3%. Moderna is showing a gain of 180.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Fox, trading down 3.3%, and NVIDIA, trading up 5.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.