Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, PYPL

In early trading on Friday, shares of PayPal Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.7%. Year to date, PayPal Holdings has lost about 58.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 2.1%. Moderna is lower by about 44.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are T-Mobile US, trading down 0.8%, and Datadog, trading up 5.4% on the day.

