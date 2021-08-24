Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, PDD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Pinduoduo (PDD) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 16.3%. Year to date, Pinduoduo has lost about 46.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna (MRNA), trading down 3.3%. Moderna is showing a gain of 281.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Xcel Energy (XEL), trading down 1.8%, and JD.com (JD), trading up 11.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.