Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, PDD

In early trading on Monday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.9%. Year to date, Pinduoduo registers a 1.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 3.5%. Moderna is showing a gain of 42.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DexCom, trading down 1.1%, and Zoom Video Communications, trading up 4.4% on the day.

