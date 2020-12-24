Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, PDD

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.4%. Year to date, Pinduoduo registers a 305.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 2.8%. Moderna is showing a gain of 547.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Trip.com Group, trading down 2.0%, and Okta, trading up 2.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.