Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, PDD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.0%. Year to date, Pinduoduo has lost about 4.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 7.0%. Moderna is lower by about 41.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Fiserv, trading down 5.6%, and Amgen, trading up 4.8% on the day.

