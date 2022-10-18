In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Okta topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, Okta has lost about 75.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 0.9%. Moderna is lower by about 45.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 0.3%, and Pinduoduo, trading up 5.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, OKTA

