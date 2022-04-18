In early trading on Monday, shares of NXP Semiconductors topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, NXP Semiconductors has lost about 24.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 4.4%. Moderna is lower by about 37.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DocuSign, trading down 3.9%, and Microchip Technology, trading up 1.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, NXPI

