Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, NTES

In early trading on Thursday, shares of NetEase, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, NetEase, registers a 12.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 2.2%. Moderna is showing a gain of 114.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ross Stores, trading down 2.1%, and JD.com, trading up 4.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.