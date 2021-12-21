Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, MU

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Micron Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.4%. Year to date, Micron Technology registers a 18.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 5.4%. Moderna is showing a gain of 150.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zoom Video Communications, trading down 2.5%, and Trip.com Group, trading up 7.0% on the day.

