Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, MU

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Micron Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.5%. Year to date, Micron Technology registers a 17.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 5.8%. Moderna is showing a gain of 217.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zoom Video Communications, trading down 2.5%, and Microchip Technology, trading up 5.3% on the day.

