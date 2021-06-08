Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, MRVL

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Marvell Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.4%. Year to date, Marvell Technology registers a 7.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 6.1%. Moderna Inc is showing a gain of 97.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Keurig Dr Pepper, trading down 5.0%, and Atlassian, trading up 2.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.