In early trading on Thursday, shares of Lam Research topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.1%. Year to date, Lam Research registers a 1.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 4.1%. Moderna is lower by about 15.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JD.com, trading down 4.0%, and KLAC, trading up 4.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, LRCX

