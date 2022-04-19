In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Intuitive Surgical topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Intuitive Surgical has lost about 19.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 3.7%. Moderna is lower by about 41.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JD.com, trading down 3.1%, and lululemon athletica, trading up 3.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, ISRG

