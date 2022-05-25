In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Intuit topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.5%. Year to date, Intuit has lost about 41.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 2.2%. Moderna is lower by about 49.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Alphabet, trading down 1.3%, and Palo Alto Networks, trading up 3.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, INTU

