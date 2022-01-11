Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, ILMN

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Illumina topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.8%. Year to date, Illumina registers a 2.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 3.4%. Moderna is lower by about 11.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ASML Holding, trading down 3.4%, and Pinduoduo, trading up 6.3% on the day.

