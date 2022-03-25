In early trading on Friday, shares of DexCom topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, DexCom Inc has lost about 10.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 5.4%. Moderna is lower by about 33.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Atlassian, trading down 4.2%, and Meta Platforms, trading up 2.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, DXCM

