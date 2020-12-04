Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, DOCU

Markets
In early trading on Friday, shares of DocuSign topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.0%. Year to date, DocuSign Inc registers a 236.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 2.6%. Moderna is showing a gain of 683.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MercadoLibre, trading down 1.7%, and Micron Technology, trading up 3.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

