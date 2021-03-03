Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, DLTR

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Dollar Tree topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Dollar Tree has lost about 6.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 4.6%. Moderna is showing a gain of 34.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Peloton Interactive, trading down 4.4%, and Fox, trading up 1.6% on the day.

