Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, DLTR

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Dollar Tree topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.7%. Year to date, Dollar Tree registers a 15.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 3.3%. Moderna Inc is showing a gain of 399.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MercadoLibre, trading down 2.8%, and NetEase, trading up 2.9% on the day.

