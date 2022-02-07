In early trading on Monday, shares of Datadog topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.8%. Year to date, Datadog has lost about 9.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 2.3%. Moderna is lower by about 37.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Meta Platforms, trading down 2.0%, and Zscaler, trading up 3.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, DDOG

