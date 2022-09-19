In early trading on Monday, shares of Constellation Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Constellation Energy registers a 107.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 6.6%. Moderna is lower by about 49.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DexCom, trading down 4.2%, and Dollar Tree, trading up 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, CEG

