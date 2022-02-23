In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.0%. Year to date, Cadence Design Systems has lost about 20.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna (MRNA), trading down 4.2%. Moderna is lower by about 45.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ross Stores (ROST), trading down 3.4%, and MercadoLibre (MELI), trading up 8.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, CDNS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.