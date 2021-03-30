Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, BIDU

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.4%. Year to date, Baidu Inc has lost about 0.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 3.5%. Moderna is showing a gain of 13.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Broadcom, trading down 3.1%, and Trip.com Group, trading up 2.3% on the day.

