Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, BIDU

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.5%. Year to date, Baidu registers a 38.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 3.2%. Moderna is showing a gain of 72.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Match Group, trading down 3.1%, and NetEase, trading up 6.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.