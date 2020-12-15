Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, BIDU

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.9%. Year to date, Baidu registers a 40.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 3.8%. Moderna is showing a gain of 662.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 2.0%, and Skyworks Solutions, trading up 4.7% on the day.

