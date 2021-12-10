Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, AVGO

In early trading on Friday, shares of Broadcom topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.0%. Year to date, Broadcom registers a 45.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 9.6%. Moderna is showing a gain of 135.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DocuSign, trading down 3.4%, and Pinduoduo, trading up 3.4% on the day.

