Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, ADBE

In early trading on Monday, shares of Adobe topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, Adobe Inc registers a 10.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 8.6%. Moderna is showing a gain of 91.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are eBay, trading down 2.1%, and Biogen, trading up 2.2% on the day.

