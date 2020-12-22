Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, AAPL

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Apple registers a 81.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 5.0%. Moderna is showing a gain of 571.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cintas, trading down 2.4%, and Workday, trading up 3.3% on the day.

