Nasdaq 100 Movers: MNST, TEAM

In early trading on Friday, shares of Atlassian topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.2%. Year to date, Atlassian has lost about 32.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Monster Beverage, trading down 5.8%. Monster Beverage is lower by about 5.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Micron Technology, trading down 3.5%, and Constellation Energy, trading up 8.8% on the day.

