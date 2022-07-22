In early trading on Friday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Tesla has lost about 21.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Meta Platforms, trading down 5.5%. Meta Platforms is lower by about 48.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intuitive Surgical, trading down 5.0%, and Idexx Laboratories, trading up 2.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: META, TSLA

