Nasdaq 100 Movers: META, ORLY

In early trading on Thursday, shares of O'Reilly Automotive topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.6%. Year to date, O'Reilly Automotive, registers a 15.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Meta Platforms, trading down 22.7%. Meta Platforms is lower by about 70.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Align Technology, trading down 19.1%, and Comcast, trading up 4.5% on the day.

