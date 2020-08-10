Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, WBA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 27.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is MercadoLibre, trading down 4.2%. MercadoLibre is showing a gain of 100.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zoom Video Communications, trading down 3.7%, and NetApp, trading up 1.7% on the day.

