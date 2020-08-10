Markets
MELI

Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, WBA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Monday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 27.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is MercadoLibre, trading down 4.2%. MercadoLibre is showing a gain of 100.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zoom Video Communications, trading down 3.7%, and NetApp, trading up 1.7% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, WBA
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, WBA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MELI WBA ZM NTAP

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular