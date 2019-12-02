Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, TSLA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla (TSLA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 0.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is MercadoLibre (MELI), trading down 4.2%. MercadoLibre is showing a gain of 89.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Workday (WDAY), trading down 3.9%, and Ulta Beauty (ULTA), trading up 0.8% on the day.

