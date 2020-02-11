Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, TMUS

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of T-Mobile US topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 10.8%. Year to date, T-Mobile US registers a 19.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is MercadoLibre, trading down 3.7%. MercadoLibre is showing a gain of 10.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Facebook, trading down 1.7%, and Seattle Genetics, trading up 6.0% on the day.

