Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, PTON

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Peloton Interactive topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, Peloton Interactive has lost about 66.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is MercadoLibre, trading down 5.6%. MercadoLibre is lower by about 7.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Biogen, trading down 2.1%, and Pinduoduo, trading up 2.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.