Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, MRNA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, Moderna registers a 24.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is MercadoLibre, trading down 3.3%. MercadoLibre is showing a gain of 14.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Trip.com Group, trading down 3.2%, and PACCAR, trading up 3.6% on the day.

