In early trading on Friday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 30.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is MercadoLibre, trading down 4.7%. MercadoLibre is lower by about 49.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PayPal Holdings, trading down 3.5%, and Costco Wholesale, trading up 1.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, MRNA

