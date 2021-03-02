Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, BIDU

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, Baidu registers a 41.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is MercadoLibre, trading down 4.1%. MercadoLibre is lower by about 1.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 3.2%, and Zoom Video Communications, trading up 3.4% on the day.

