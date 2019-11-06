Markets
MCHP

Nasdaq 100 Movers: MCHP, CTRP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Trip.com Group (CTRP) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, Trip.com Group registers a 29.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Microchip Technology (MCHP), trading down 5.2%. Microchip Technology is showing a gain of 31.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading down 3.4%, and Automatic Data Processing (ADP), trading up 1.8% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: MCHP, CTRP
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MCHP, CTRP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCHP

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular