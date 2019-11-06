Nasdaq 100 Movers: MCHP, CTRP

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Trip.com Group (CTRP) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, Trip.com Group registers a 29.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Microchip Technology (MCHP), trading down 5.2%. Microchip Technology is showing a gain of 31.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading down 3.4%, and Automatic Data Processing (ADP), trading up 1.8% on the day.

