Nasdaq 100 Movers: MAR, BMRN

In early trading on Thursday, shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, BioMarin Pharmaceutical registers a 31.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Marriott International, trading down 3.0%. Marriott International, Inc. is lower by about 39.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NetApp, trading down 2.7%, and Activision Blizzard, trading up 3.5% on the day.

