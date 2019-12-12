Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: LULU, WYNN

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Wynn Resorts (WYNN) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.9%. Year to date, Wynn Resorts registers a 29.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is lululemon athletica (LULU), trading down 5.5%. lululemon athletica is showing a gain of 81.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Workday (WDAY), trading down 1.5%, and Western Digital Corp (WDC), trading up 4.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

