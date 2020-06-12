Nasdaq 100 Movers: LULU, UAL

In early trading on Friday, shares of United Airlines Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 14.8%. Year to date, United Airlines Holdings has lost about 56.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is lululemon athletica, trading down 0.4%. lululemon athletica inc is showing a gain of 32.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading up 0.3%, and Expedia Group, trading up 7.9% on the day.

