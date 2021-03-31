Nasdaq 100 Movers: LULU, MRNA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.3%. Year to date, Moderna Inc registers a 21.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is lululemon athletica, trading down 3.8%. lululemon athletica is lower by about 12.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Fox, trading down 1.3%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 5.8% on the day.

