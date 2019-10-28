Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: LULU, LRCX

In early trading on Monday, shares of Lam Research Corp (LRCX) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, Lam Research Corp registers a 103.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is lululemon athletica (LULU), trading down 1.2%. lululemon athletica is showing a gain of 69.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Xcel Energy (XEL), trading down 1.0%, and Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP), trading up 2.7% on the day.

