Nasdaq 100 Movers: LULU, JD

In early trading on Friday, shares of JD.com, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, JD.com registers a 137.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is lululemon athletica, trading down 5.8%. lululemon athletica is showing a gain of 50.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Qualcomm, trading down 5.0%, and Baidu, trading up 2.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.