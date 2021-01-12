Nasdaq 100 Movers: LULU, DOCU

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of DocuSign topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.0%. Year to date, DocuSign registers a 15.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is lululemon athletica, trading down 2.4%. lululemon athletica is showing a gain of 1.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Fiserv, trading down 2.3%, and Tesla, trading up 4.9% on the day.

